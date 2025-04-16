UN Reaffirms Its Support To Pakistan For Meeting SDG Targets
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 11:02 PM
The United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya expressed the UN’s strong commitment to supporting the Government of Pakistan in bridging its financing gap to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya expressed the UN’s strong commitment to supporting the Government of Pakistan in bridging its financing gap to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He stated this during a call-on with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in his office,said a release issued here on
Wednesday.
“The United Nations stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the Government to help mobilize resources and technical expertise needed to achieve the SDGs. We understand the significant financing challenges many countries face, and we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind,” said Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator. “Our joint focus is not only on financing, but also on strengthening national systems to deliver lasting development results.”
Minister Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the offer and reaffirmed Government’s dedication to the SDG agenda.
“We deeply appreciate the UN’s continued support. Pakistan is working tirelessly to achieve the SDGs, with a strong emphasis on critical goals such as improving food security and reducing child stunting,” the Minister stated. “These are priorities in our national development strategy, and we believe that with enhanced collaboration and financial support, we can make faster progress.
”
During the meeting, Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that food insecurity continues to be a major obstacle to children's development and the country’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“Currently, 38 percent of children in Pakistan are stunted due to food insecurity — this is not just a health crisis but a developmental emergency,” the Minister stated. “Countries across our region successfully tackled this issue more than 30 years ago. We are significantly behind and must treat this as an urgent national priority.”
The Minister’s remarks underscored the need for intensified efforts and partnerships to address malnutrition and food insecurity, particularly among children and vulnerable populations. Stunting not only affects a child’s physical and cognitive growth, but also hinders their ability to contribute meaningfully to society in the long term.
The United Nations welcomed the Minister’s call to action and reaffirmed its readiness to support Pakistan in mobilizing resources and expertise to accelerate progress on nutrition and related SDG targets.
The meeting was attended by relevant officers of Planning Commission including Member Social Sector, Saima Bashir and Chief SDGs, Aly Kemal.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers
Charge d' Affaires, Pakistani zaireen attend annual urs at Dargah Hazrat Amir Kh ..
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
First batch of agricultural professionals arrives in China as part of PM capacit ..
PPP’s April 18 Rally at Hatri Bypass to be historic: Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass project1 minute ago
-
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking8 minutes ago
-
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers1 minute ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan7 minutes ago
-
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police7 minutes ago
-
PPP’s April 18 Rally at Hatri Bypass to be historic: Aajiz Dhamrah4 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances top priority: DIG Tariq4 minutes ago
-
UN reaffirms its support to Pakistan for meeting SDG targets4 minutes ago
-
China Mobile explores strategic partnership opportunities at NUST13 minutes ago
-
ECO meeting on Internationalisation of Higher Education concludes with presentation of Action Plan 2 ..13 minutes ago