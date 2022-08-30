UrduPoint.com

UN Refugee Agency Requests Millions In Aid For Pakistanis Affected By Severe Floods

Published August 30, 2022

UN Refugee Agency Requests Millions in Aid for Pakistanis Affected by Severe Floods

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) urgently called on Tuesday for assistance to more than 30 million Pakistanis affected by monsoon floods in the country that have already led to the deaths of more than 1,000 people.

"Over 30 million people in Pakistan have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods across the country, leaving 6.4 million people in need of immediate support," UNHCR said in a statement.

Since June, the floods have forced hundreds of thousands of locals to abandon their homes, moving to camps or staying with host families, the agency added.

"We urgently need global support and solidarity for Pakistan in these dire times," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, noting that rain and floods have been disastrous for a vast number of people.

The funding appeal, released today in support of the government response, asks for about $160 million to provide more than five million people in the most affected areas with comprehensive assistance, including food, education, shelter and protection.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Monday that as a result of the monsoon rains and floods, continuing since June 14, 1,061 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured in Pakistan. Heavy rains and overflowing rivers completely or partially destroyed nearly a million homes, killed over 800,000 livestock, damaged 3,457 kilometres (2,200 miles) of roads and 157 bridges.

Last week, Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance. According to the NDMA, Pakistan has witnessed 388.7 mm (15 inches) of rainfall this year.

