UN Refugee Agency Says About 300,000 Houses Completely Destroyed In Pakistan Due To Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 06:53 PM

About 300,000 homes have been completely destroyed and 650,000 damaged by the floods in Pakistan, which the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) found "unimaginable," UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said on Friday

"Nearly 300,000 houses have been completely destroyed and more than 650,000 have been damaged by rains and floods. Livelihoods have been decimated as crops have been devastated � 2 million acres have been adversely impacted - and some 735,000 livestock have perished," Saltmarsh told a briefing in Geneva.

The scale of the devastation that affected people are facing is "unimaginable," with many living under the open skies without any possessions, while waiting for help, according to the UNHCR staff in the country.

Over 33 million people or one in seven Pakistanis have been affected by the floods. Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said on Monday that at least 1,061 people had died and more than 1,500 others had sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads, washed away 157 bridges, completely or partially destroyed almost 950,000 houses, and killed over 800,000 heads of livestock.

Last week, the Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency and urged other countries and international organizations to provide assistance to the population.

