UN Reiterates Flash Appeal For Turkish Earthquake Relief

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

GENEVA,March 31(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The UN on Friday reiterated its funding call for a $1 billion flash appeal for Türkiye as the two-month mark of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes draws near.

Asked by Anadolu about the current state of relief efforts and the path forward, Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said: "Now we are in what we call the humanitarian emergency phase, where we look at essentially, what do the survivors need, how can we support who have survived this devastating earthquake." Noting that they have a three-month window for this phase, he told reporters in Geneva: "That's why I am still calling for funding for this emergency flash appeal .

.. it will do good for months to come." On the money already raised at a March 20 International Donors' Conference in Brussels, he said that it is currently "transitioning from the immediate acute emergency to humanitarian response and into, little by little, recovery and rehabilitation." - $268M donated for flash appeal so far Laerke said that as of Friday, donors have donated $268 million for the UN $1 billion flash appeal, which launched on Feb. 16.

The top five donors are the US, Kuwait, the European Commission, the UN's emergency fund CERF, and Saudi Arabia, he added.

"We thank all our donors and encourage continued support for the flash appeal," he said.

