UN Report: Global Malnutrition hits record High, 282 Million affected in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A staggering 282 million people worldwide, including 11 million people in Pakistan has grappled with acute malnutrition in year 2023, revealed in a report issued the United Nations (UN).

UN in its annual report on malnutrition and food crises spanning 59 countries, disclosed a grim reality that the number of severely malnourished individuals surged by 2.5 million from 2022 to 2023.

The World Organization has flagged critical food shortages in Palestine and Sudan, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Pakistan also stands out among the countries scrutinized for food crises, with over 11 million people battling malnutrition in 2023.

The report forewarns that food scarcity will exacerbate in various nations in the coming months, with millions more Palestinians and Sudanese expected to endure severe malnutrition by July 2024.

In 2023, while 282 million people across 59 countries grappled with severe malnutrition, another 15 millions individuals in these countries faced insufficient food.

The UN underscores that global malnutrition levels have hit a record high for the first time since 2016, with the situation projected to worsen in 2024.