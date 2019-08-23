UrduPoint.com
UN Report On Human Rights Violation In IOK Charge Sheet Against India: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) regarding Indian atrocities was a charge sheet against India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) regarding Indian atrocities was a charge sheet against India.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, the minister said that UN report on human rights violation in IOK was enough to impose trade restrictions on Indian government.

Chaudhry Fawad said United States President Donald Trump was playing role of mediation but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to understand the stance of world.

The minister said that today India was committing terrorism and Indian leadership had become fascist.

To a question, Chaudhry Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa were striving hard for peace and stability in the region.

About the extension to COAS, the minister said that it was a good omen in present situation of the region.

