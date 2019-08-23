UN report on Kashmir is charge sheet against India: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that United Nations (UN) report on Kashmir is a charge sheet against India which is enough to impose trade restrictions upon India

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that United Nations (UN) report on Kashmir is a charge sheet against India which is enough to impose trade restrictions upon India.In his message on social networking site twitter, Federal Minister said, "Kashmiris are now decided to break chains of slavery and will stage protest with full potential after Jumma prayer".He said Pakistan stands on back of Kashmiris and stands with them in their struggle for freedom.

In another message, Fawad Chaudhry said that United Nations (UN) report on Kashmir is a charge sheet against India and it is enough to impose trade restrictions upon India.He said United States President Donald Trump is trying to play a role of arbitrate but Indian PM is not understanding the language of world.He said India who alleged others itself doing terrorism in Kashmir and Indian PM Modhi has emerged as Fascist Indian Prime Minister in the region.