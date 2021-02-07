UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report Vindicates Pakistan's Position On Threats From Afghan-based Terror Groups: FO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

UN report vindicates Pakistan's position on threats from Afghan-based terror groups: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday said that new UN report vindicated its longstanding position on threats posed to it and the region by groups like TTP, JuA, HuA and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan.

Commenting on the 27th Report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan, in the past, had drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies.

He said one of the results of that support was the merger of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Hizb-ul-Ahrar (HuA), and other splinter groups of Lashkar-e- Jhangvi) LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.

"Pakistan acknowledges UNMT's efforts in exposing the hostile agencies' sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. Pakistan expects that a dedicated effort will be launched by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Resolute Support Mission (RSM) to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan," the spokesperson remarked.

Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Foreign Office United Nations Resolute Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

33 minutes ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

48 minutes ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.