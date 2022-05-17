UrduPoint.com

UN Resident Coordinator Calls On AJK President

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 11:10 PM

UN Resident Coordinator calls on AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said on Tuesday that for effective management, federal and other UN agencies should lend their support and assistance so that the environment in the cities and towns of Azad Kashmir could be improved

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said on Tuesday that for effective management, Federal and other UN agencies should lend their support and assistance so that the environment in the cities and towns of Azad Kashmir could be improved.

The AJK president said this while talking to the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Mr. Julien Harneis who had called on him at Kashmir House in the federal metropolis. Miss Florence Rolle, Representative of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization in Pakistan and other members of the team were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the president while referring to AJK's potential in the field of agriculture said that the southern parts of the state have a vast agricultural land where crops could be grown in abundance.

He said that besides focusing on agriculture there was dire need to provide the provision of clean drinking water to people.

"Similarly, steps are needed to be taken to improve education and health sector", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harneis said that the indicators of human development in Azad Kashmir were better than the other provinces of Pakistan. He further said that tourism was an essential part of economic development that needed to be promoted to generate economic activity in the region.

Pertinently, Mr. Julien Harneis and his team met the president to seek his suggestions regarding the Living Indus Basin Initiative that seeks to repair and restore natural resources and ecosystem of the basin.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on the occasion briefed Mr. Harneis, about the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

