UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Balochistan Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Muhammad Yahya called on Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel at the Governor's House on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the stability of infrastructure in the province, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), development needs, measures to deal with natural disasters, the harms of global warming and awakening a collective sense of rights and duties among the people were discussed.
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel said that the correct determination of the objectives indicated the real destination, therefore, we have to demonstrate the efficient use of financial arrangements and human resources in order to reach the destination and set the pace of development.
He said that in this regard, sixteen different subsidiary organizations of the United Nations in Balochistan were providing support and guidance to the Balochistan government in various areas of life, with whose partnership we were setting new goals for achieving our development needs and SDGs.
The Governor said that it was our misfortune that Balochistan was still economically and socially backward compared to other provinces of the country, due to the small but scattered population of the province, it was very difficult to provide all the basic facilities to the people,
For which we need the help and guidance of international institutions, he said adding that in view of the observance of human rights, we have made concrete arrangements for all our national priorities, development projects and future action plans which were yielding positive results.
He said that apart from this, we were also trying to teach women's economic independence and modern skills to the new generation.
While appreciating the full cooperation of the United Nations agencies, he said that overcoming the initial difficulties in achieving the goals of sustainable development and respecting human rights was definitely a positive development but they were using all the available resources to expand the efficiency of their institutions and to raise its quality.
Governor Balochistan said that you should help us avoid the harm of global warming, he could provide full support in establishing modern trauma centers at the district level and ensuring the provision of basic facilities to those living below the poverty line.
The provincial head of UNDP Zulfiqar Durrani and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All constructions banned in Murree8 minutes ago
-
Action taken in Kacha area, drug test to begin in edu institutions from July 01: Sharjeel8 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt announces over Rs 220 bln budget for 2024-258 minutes ago
-
SAU begins admission process for postgraduate programs18 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood meets with HEC Chairman; discusses strategies to empower youth18 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench nullifies 2024 delimitation of provincial and national assembly constituencies18 minutes ago
-
Safe City Authority, police arrest wanted thief18 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of ADC Part-I and II (Regular) Annual Examination 202228 minutes ago
-
CPO urges IOs to expedite crime cases resolutions with diligence28 minutes ago
-
Muqam underscores necessity of consistent, non-political approach to combating terrorism28 minutes ago
-
Operation against electricity theft started in Kohat28 minutes ago
-
President underlines efforts to create awareness about drug abuse, strengthen laws, engage communiti ..28 minutes ago