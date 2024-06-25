UN Resident Coordinator calls on Balochistan Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Muhammad Yahya called on Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel at the Governor's House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the stability of infrastructure in the province, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), development needs, measures to deal with natural disasters, the harms of global warming and awakening a collective sense of rights and duties among the people were discussed.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel said that the correct determination of the objectives indicated the real destination, therefore, we have to demonstrate the efficient use of financial arrangements and human resources in order to reach the destination and set the pace of development.

He said that in this regard, sixteen different subsidiary organizations of the United Nations in Balochistan were providing support and guidance to the Balochistan government in various areas of life, with whose partnership we were setting new goals for achieving our development needs and SDGs.

The Governor said that it was our misfortune that Balochistan was still economically and socially backward compared to other provinces of the country, due to the small but scattered population of the province, it was very difficult to provide all the basic facilities to the people,

For which we need the help and guidance of international institutions, he said adding that in view of the observance of human rights, we have made concrete arrangements for all our national priorities, development projects and future action plans which were yielding positive results.

He said that apart from this, we were also trying to teach women's economic independence and modern skills to the new generation.

While appreciating the full cooperation of the United Nations agencies, he said that overcoming the initial difficulties in achieving the goals of sustainable development and respecting human rights was definitely a positive development but they were using all the available resources to expand the efficiency of their institutions and to raise its quality.

Governor Balochistan said that you should help us avoid the harm of global warming, he could provide full support in establishing modern trauma centers at the district level and ensuring the provision of basic facilities to those living below the poverty line.

The provincial head of UNDP Zulfiqar Durrani and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai were also present in the meeting.