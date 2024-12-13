UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment challenges

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohammed Yahya on Friday emphasized the importance of global collaboration to tackle financial and investment challenges at the 52nd UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohammed Yahya on Friday emphasized the importance of global collaboration to tackle financial and investment challenges at the 52nd UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD).

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 52nd UN trade and Development Course held at Foreign Service academy Islamabad.

UN Resident Coordinator said the conference, hosted in Pakistan for the second time, highlights the shared commitment of the UN and its partners to equip policymakers with the skills needed to address the unique challenges faced by developing and least-developed countries.

Yahya acknowledged Pakistan's efforts, saying the program reflects a long-term vision for building knowledge and expertise.

Yahya said the presence of participants from across the Asia-Pacific region underscores regional ties and opens doors for future collaboration.

Highlighting Pakistan's hospitality, Yahya encouraged participants to explore Islamabad, noting the city's diverse offerings. He humorously advised, "Make sure you don't leave with foreign currency; there are wonderful things to buy here.

The global pandemic, Yahya noted, has highlighted the need for resilience in policymaking. He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained during the program would help participants navigate complex global challenges in their home countries.

"The UN team in Pakistan is steadfast in supporting initiatives like this," he said, emphasizing the organization's commitment to strengthening human capital and institutional capacity. Yahya also highlighted the long-standing partnership between the UN and Pakistan in capacity-building efforts, particularly for civil servants.

Over the years, the UN has supported various programs for Pakistani civil servants, including those in administrative services and training programs.

Yahya praised UNCTD's role in delivering effective capacity-building initiatives and congratulated the team for fostering meaningful engagement with participants.

This collaboration, Yahya concluded, lays a solid foundation for sustainable development and stronger regional ties.

In the end UN Resident Coordinator Mohammad Yahya distributed the completion certificates among the course participants.