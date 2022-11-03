UN Resident Coordinator lauds post floods role of PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis on Thursday visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters on Thursday and held a meeting with PDMA KP and other stakeholders to discuss the post floods situation in KP and impact on lives and livelihoods of communities and ongoing response. Representatives from UN Agencies, Handicap International, Khwendo Kor, SRSP, Al-Khedmat, Akhuwat, Qatar Charity, WHH and other partners participated in this meeting.

Director (Rehabilitation) PDMA, Sajid Imran, presented the overall flood situation, response and support needed from UN and humanitarian partners in rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood affected districts.

The Resident Coordinator appreciated the role and coordination of KP PDMA. He told that PDMA had played an active role in response to floods along with humanitarian partners.

He said that he will continue his advocacy with the international community for maximum support to the flood affectees of Pakistan.

Another meeting regarding future potential areas of cooperation was held between PDMA and Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW) to discuss the Project Concept Note titled "Very Early Warning Services (VEWS )for Climate Action" while some other projects were also discussed with the KFW team for financial assistance.

Director Rehabilitation briefed the KFW team on VEWS Concept to protect livelihoods and natural resources from disasters with the objective of improved disaster mitigation, planning and development of climate resilient NRM by fostering institutional capacity in service-oriented information management.

Director Rehabilitation further explained that the crux of the concept is to adopt proactive and cost-effective early warning techniques for disaster preparedness and mitigation to save lives and assets.