UrduPoint.com

UN Resident Coordinator Lauds Post Floods Role Of PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

UN Resident Coordinator lauds post floods role of PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis on Thursday visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters on Thursday and held a meeting with PDMA KP and other stakeholders to discuss the post floods situation in KP and impact on lives and livelihoods of communities and ongoing response. Representatives from UN Agencies, Handicap International, Khwendo Kor, SRSP, Al-Khedmat, Akhuwat, Qatar Charity, WHH and other partners participated in this meeting.

Director (Rehabilitation) PDMA, Sajid Imran, presented the overall flood situation, response and support needed from UN and humanitarian partners in rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood affected districts.

The Resident Coordinator appreciated the role and coordination of KP PDMA. He told that PDMA had played an active role in response to floods along with humanitarian partners.

He said that he will continue his advocacy with the international community for maximum support to the flood affectees of Pakistan.

Another meeting regarding future potential areas of cooperation was held between PDMA and Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW) to discuss the Project Concept Note titled "Very Early Warning Services (VEWS )for Climate Action" while some other projects were also discussed with the KFW team for financial assistance.

Director Rehabilitation briefed the KFW team on VEWS Concept to protect livelihoods and natural resources from disasters with the objective of improved disaster mitigation, planning and development of climate resilient NRM by fostering institutional capacity in service-oriented information management.

Director Rehabilitation further explained that the crux of the concept is to adopt proactive and cost-effective early warning techniques for disaster preparedness and mitigation to save lives and assets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Flood Qatar Post From

Recent Stories

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

1 minute ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

33 minutes ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

54 minutes ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

1 hour ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.