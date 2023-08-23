UN Resident Coordinator lauds PRCS humanitarian services

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Julien on Tuesday praised the efforts of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) volunteers during floods and other calamities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Julien on Tuesday praised the efforts of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) volunteers during floods and other calamities.

The UN Resident Coordinator during a visit to the PRCS headquarters stressed the importance of collaboration with national and international humanitarian actors focusing on early preparedness and disaster risk reduction to bolster community resilience.

The Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed his gratitude for Julien Harneis' visit, underscoring its significance as a milestone in the collaboration between PRCS and the United Nations; emphasizing their shared commitment to alleviating human suffering and advancing humanitarian efforts.

Both the dignitaries discussed potential areas of cooperation between PRCS and the UN entities. Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abiad ullah briefed the UN Resident Coordinator on different interventions.

The meeting delved into PRCS's response to the Monsoon Floods of the previous year. Collaborating with IFRC, ICRC, and partners of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, PRCS has provided relief to over 2.7 million people across 55 districts in Pakistan, constituting 10 per cent of the total affected population.