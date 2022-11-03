UrduPoint.com

UN Resident Coordinator Pays Welcome Call-on Chairman NDMA

The United Nations Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, Julien Harneis on Thursday made his welcome call-on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and acknowledged the great and successful initiation of timely humanitarian relief by the government of Pakistan, various agencies and volunteers on ground

During the meeting, the aspects related to ongoing humanitarian assistance to the climate change induced floods in affected areas of Pakistan were discussed at length. The magnified scope of shared efforts contributed through generous participation of global partners and donor agencies was appreciated by the Chairman NDMA, a news release said.

Chairman NDMA stressed the potential of work in areas of pre-disaster preparedness for mutual undertakings and to be lead subject of global focus.

He reiterated the need to explicitly advance pre-disaster preparedness at all upcoming UN and global initiatives, dialogue forums and meetings of think tanks.

Julien Harneis raised certain improvement areas especially in the domain of resettlement plans, being finalized by Federal and provincial levels.

It was mutually agreed that the first response tier remain District level Disaster Management Response Regime.

The chairman also indicated areas of greater participation through virtually linked early warning systems for maximized climate induced threat spectrum.

