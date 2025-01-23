Open Menu

UN Resident Coordinator Pledges Support For Enhanced Women Empowerment In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UN Resident Coordinator pledges support for enhanced women empowerment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH), Ms. Fauzia Viqar on Thursday held meeting with Mohamed Yahya, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, to explore avenues for collaboration and strategic partnership.

The discussions focused on collaboration to promote awareness and prevention of harassment of women and transgendered persons in Pakistan. Strengthening victim support mechanisms, including the provision of legal support and establishing an effective referral mechanism to ensure holistic care for victims of harassment, was discussed and mechanisms for expanding outreach to underserved and remote areas of Pakistan were decided.

Mohamed Yahya highlighted the UN’s commitment to ending harassment and other forms of violence against women.

He outlined that the UN has included ending harassment and sexual abuse as a pillar in the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework to be signed soon between the UN System and the Government of Pakistan.

He expressed his admiration for the Ombudsperson's efforts, as evidenced by the rising number of complaints, a clear indicator of growing trust among women in Pakistan to report incidents of harassment and discrimination. He also commended the Federal Ombudsperson for her commitment to ensuring quick and effective resolution of complaints, furthering the cause of gender equality and workplace safety.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to achieving tangible outcomes aimed at empowering victims, improving access to justice, and advancing gender equity across Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

20 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

20 minutes ago
 Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs

27 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

35 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

35 minutes ago
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

40 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

50 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

50 minutes ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

55 minutes ago
 Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan