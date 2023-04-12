UN resident, humanitarian coordinator calls on FM Bilawal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan Julien Harneis on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-UN cooperation including in development and humanitarian domains.

He particularly appreciated the world body's assistance to Pakistan following the devastating floods in the country.

The foreign minister said, "Pakistan is an active member of the United Nations and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to continue to play an active role at international forums."The foreign minister appreciated the United Nations (UN) for its partnership with Pakistan to advance its socioeconomic development, according to a Foreign Office press release.