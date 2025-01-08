UN Resolution Foundation Of Kashmiris' Struggle: Masood Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Ahmed Khan, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Kashmiri people to their right to self-determination. Speaking at a seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir branch in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Day, he highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Kashmiris in pursuit of their freedom.
Khan emphasized that the United Nations resolution passed on January 5, 1949, remains the foundation of the Kashmiri struggle. He criticized India’s deviation from this resolution, which has escalated tensions in the region. "Despite relentless efforts to suppress their spirit, the people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their quest for freedom," he stated.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to exert greater pressure on India to end its ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
He underscored the urgent need for the global community to uphold its responsibility to ensure justice and peace.
Prominent speakers, including Faizullah Firaq and Farooq Rahmani, also addressed the seminar, echoing calls for international intervention. Firaq warned of the potential for a major disaster if the global community remains silent. "The United Nations must act now to protect the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and safeguard regional stability," he urged.
This seminar marks another milestone in the continued struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, a cause rooted in international law and human rights principles. The speakers collectively urged the global community to act decisively to address the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and to honor the commitments made to the Kashmiri people under the United Nations resolution.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One injured as car hits oil-tanker1 minute ago
-
UN resolution foundation of Kashmiris' struggle: Masood Khan1 minute ago
-
Safe City launches "Meri Pehchan" service11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held11 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured over land dispute11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses resolving public issues on priority12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department takes action on inheritance fraud12 minutes ago
-
International practices regarding military courts; Haris to argue before SCP tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif21 minutes ago
-
Pirwadhai Police recover stolen bus, arrest accused21 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist injured due to kite string21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Self-Accountability held at SBBWU Peshawar22 minutes ago