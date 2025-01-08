Open Menu

UN Resolution Foundation Of Kashmiris' Struggle: Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Ahmed Khan, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Kashmiri people to their right to self-determination. Speaking at a seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir branch in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Day, he highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Kashmiris in pursuit of their freedom.

Khan emphasized that the United Nations resolution passed on January 5, 1949, remains the foundation of the Kashmiri struggle. He criticized India’s deviation from this resolution, which has escalated tensions in the region. "Despite relentless efforts to suppress their spirit, the people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their quest for freedom," he stated.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to exert greater pressure on India to end its ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He underscored the urgent need for the global community to uphold its responsibility to ensure justice and peace.

Prominent speakers, including Faizullah Firaq and Farooq Rahmani, also addressed the seminar, echoing calls for international intervention. Firaq warned of the potential for a major disaster if the global community remains silent. "The United Nations must act now to protect the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and safeguard regional stability," he urged.

This seminar marks another milestone in the continued struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, a cause rooted in international law and human rights principles. The speakers collectively urged the global community to act decisively to address the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and to honor the commitments made to the Kashmiri people under the United Nations resolution.

