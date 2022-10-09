UN resolution on climate-caused disaster in Pakistan a big achievement; says Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the adaptation of a resolution on climate catastrophe in Pakistan by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was a big achievement.

According to the spokesman for Bilawal House Karachi, the Foreign Minister had said that China, the United States of America and Russia had come on one page for the people of Pakistan. Bilawal said, at a time of great geo-political divides, we are particularly grateful for this unity. He said that UNGA's 141 members passed the resolution unanimously.

He thanked China, US and Russia for being part of the resolution and their support of it. He also thanked the UN General Secretary, UNGA President and Pakistani Mission to UN.