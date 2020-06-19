UN rights body denounce Indian brutalities in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The speakers at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva denounced the human rights violations by Indian troops in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

They also slammed the extra-judicial killings, arrests, harassment and torture of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian government.The speakers in their speeches demanded the constitution of an inquiry commission to probe the extrajudicial killings in the territory.

They also criticised the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi for not allowing the international observers to visit occupied Kashmir and monitor the prevailing situation there.

The speakers pointed out that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris and the international community and human rights organisations should take notice of it.

They said that India claimed to be the largest democracy but it was committing the worst type of brutalities in the held territory.