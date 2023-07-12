Open Menu

UN Rights Council's Resolution On Quran Burning Must Lead To Action Against Hatred: Munir Akram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 11:39 PM

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatred: Munir Akram

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council condemning recent incidents in which the Holy Quran was burnt, saying it was a "strong signal that the OIC countries will not tolerate such acts of hatred, hostility and violence

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council condemning recent incidents in which the Holy Quran was burnt, saying it was a "strong signal that the OIC countries will not tolerate such acts of hatred, hostility and violence.

" "Adoption of this resolution should lead to concrete actions against such manifestations of religious hatred and Islamophobia," he said in a statement released in New York.

Amongst the 47 members of the Geneva-based Council, there were 28 votes in favour of the resolution, 12 votes against, and seven abstentions.

It was strongly opposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.

Pakistan piloted the resolution on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which has 57 members.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations European Union Lead New York United Kingdom United States OIC

Recent Stories

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan receives $1bln from UAE: Coordinator to t ..

Pakistan receives $1bln from UAE: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy a ..

10 seconds ago
 UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few M ..

UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports

12 seconds ago
 Israel has no right to lecture Pakistan on HR: Mus ..

Israel has no right to lecture Pakistan on HR: Musadik Malik

14 seconds ago
 CM Sindh launches book `Story of Indus Civilizatio ..

CM Sindh launches book `Story of Indus Civilization' at Sindh archives

38 minutes ago
Top Moldovan Diplomat Discusses Deepening of Coope ..

Top Moldovan Diplomat Discusses Deepening of Cooperation With Counterparts From ..

38 minutes ago
 Senator Talha for developing sustainable tourism i ..

Senator Talha for developing sustainable tourism initiatives on Gandhara

43 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

1 hour ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

1 hour ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan