UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council condemning recent incidents in which the Holy Quran was burnt, saying it was a "strong signal that the OIC countries will not tolerate such acts of hatred, hostility and violence.

" "Adoption of this resolution should lead to concrete actions against such manifestations of religious hatred and Islamophobia," he said in a statement released in New York.

Amongst the 47 members of the Geneva-based Council, there were 28 votes in favour of the resolution, 12 votes against, and seven abstentions.

It was strongly opposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.

Pakistan piloted the resolution on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which has 57 members.