UN role important to help Pakistan cope with post-flood challenges: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said the role of United Nations (UN) and other international organizations was very important to help Pakistan cope with the post-flood challenges

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said the role of United Nations (UN) and other international organizations was very important to help Pakistan cope with the post-flood challenges.

Addressing the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, he said the international partners cooperated with the Government of Pakistan during the floods and they should now continue supporting its efforts for rehabilitation.

The minister said it was a major disaster which had severely affected the country's economy, and it would need macro-economic and structural reforms to put it again on track. However, both the government and the nation were fully resilient and were carrying out post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation, he added.