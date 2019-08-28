UN Search & Rescue experts visit emergency academy

The United Nations OCHA,International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) experts Lidoreud Arnaud and Laurent Gauthier visited Emergency Services Academy to evaluate the first Pakistan rescue team preparedness for disaster response that is mandatory for United Nations (UN) certification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations OCHA,International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) experts Lidoreud Arnaud and Laurent Gauthier visited Emergency Services academy to evaluate the first Pakistan rescue team preparedness for disaster response that is mandatory for United Nations UN ) certification.

During their visit, Director General Punjab Emergency Service /Commander of Pakistan Rescue Team Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed about progress of the Pakistan Rescue (1122) team which is the first UN INSARAG registered team in the SAARC Countries. Dr Rizwan Naseer also informed that this process has been started after October 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

Dr Rizwan briefed that after years of hardwork Punjab Emergency Service Search & Rescue team was registered by the UN International Search & Rescue Advisory Group for international external classification. After achieving this standard Pakistan has significantly enhanced its collapsed search and rescue capacity.

Now the team is in final preparedness phase to be certified by the UN INSARAG, which will be first SAARAC team certified to respond any disaster internationally.

The UN Search and Rescue experts from United Nations Secretariat Lidoreud Arnaud and Laurent Gauthier reviewed the training activities of Emergency Services Academy, disaster preparedness exercise scenarios, commencement of exercises, and timeline discussion, medical checkup & team selection, mobilization procedure, reception & departure center setup and border crossing procedure and Base of Operations (BoO), USAR Coordination Cell (UCC) setup.

In his concluding remarks Lidoreud Arnaud expressed satisfaction over disaster preparedness of Pakistan Rescue Team. He stressed upon practice more for achieving the highest level of perfection to get UN certification. He also informed Commander of Pakistan Rescue Team Dr Rizwan Naseer and team Leader Dr Farhan Khalid that a team of INSARAG Classifiers would visit the Rescue 1122 in October 2019 for final evaluation.

At the end, the DG Rescue thanked the UN International Search and Rescue experts for observing skills of Pakistan Rescue Team and technical assistance for bringing team at international level.