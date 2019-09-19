UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls For Respect For Human Rights In Occupied Kashmir

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for respect for human rights in occupied Kashmir

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the need for respecting human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which is under repressive lockdown for over six weeks now, and urged India and Pakistan to find a solution to the grave crisis through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the need for respecting human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which is under repressive lockdown for over six weeks now, and urged India and Pakistan to find a solution to the grave crisis through dialogue.

Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist at his crowded press conference marking the start of the General Assembly's 74th session, he said he would continue to advocate for the peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute, Kashmir Media Service reported.

