UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary General Calls For Joining Hands To End Poverty

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:48 PM

UN Secretary General calls for joining hands to end poverty

United Nations Secretary General Antionio Guterres on Friday urged the international community to join hands for eradicating poverty and creating a world of justice, dignity and opportunity for all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary General Antionio Guterres on Friday urged the international community to join hands for eradicating poverty and creating a world of justice, dignity and opportunity for all.

In a message on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty to be observed on October 17, he said that poverty is a moral indictment of our times and for the first time in two decades, extreme poverty is on the rise, said a press release.

He said last year, around 120 million people fell into poverty as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on economies and societies.

"A lopsided recovery is further deepening inequalities between the Global North and South. Solidarity is missing in action � just when we need it most," he added.

For example, vaccine inequality is allowing variants to develop and run wild, condemning the world to millions more deaths, and prolonging an economic slowdown that could cost trillions of Dollars. We must end this outrage, tackle debt distress and ensure recovery investment in countries with the greatest need.

On this International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we commit to 'Building Forward Better'. This requires a three-pronged approach to global recovery: First, the recovery must be transformative � because we cannot go back to the endemic structural disadvantages and inequalities that perpetuated poverty even before the pandemic.

We need stronger political will and partnerships to achieve universal social protection by 2030 and invest in job re-skilling for the growing green economy. And we must invest in quality jobs in the care economy, which will promote greater equality and ensure everyone receives the dignified care they deserve.

Second, the recovery must be inclusive � because an uneven recovery is leaving much of humanity behind, increasing the vulnerability of already marginalized groups, and pushing the Sustainable Development Goals ever further out of reach.

The number of women in extreme poverty far outpaces that of men. Even before the pandemic, the 22 richest men in the world had more wealth than all the women in Africa � and that gap has only grown. We cannot recover with only half our potential. Economic investments must target women entrepreneurs, provide greater formalization of the informal sector, focus on education, social protection, universal childcare, health care and decent work, as well as bridge the digital divide including its deep gender dimension.

Third, the recovery must be sustainable � because we need to build a resilient, decarbonized and net-zero world.

Through it all, we need to listen far more to the views and guidance of people living in poverty, address indignities and dismantle barriers to inclusion in every society.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Education Job October Women Moral All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 squads announced

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 squads announced

6 minutes ago
 10 outlaws arrested,245 liters liquor recovered

10 outlaws arrested,245 liters liquor recovered

2 minutes ago
 Capital to get 100 mgd water from Ghazi Barotha re ..

Capital to get 100 mgd water from Ghazi Barotha reservoir: Ali Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Turkey to Increase Defense Spending by Almost 30% ..

Turkey to Increase Defense Spending by Almost 30% in 2022 - Vice President

8 minutes ago
 UNDP,TCCF join hands to increase awareness about C ..

UNDP,TCCF join hands to increase awareness about COVID vaccination

8 minutes ago
 Adele releases soul-stirring comeback single 'Easy ..

Adele releases soul-stirring comeback single 'Easy On Me'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.