Open Menu

UN Secretary-General Calls For Positive Resolution In Imran Khan's Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:03 PM

UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution in Imran Khan's case

Imran Khan is currently serving his sentence in the Iddat case at Adiala Jail. Meanwhile, his sentences in two Toshakhana cases were suspended, and the Islamabad High Court acquitted him in the cipher case.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wished to see a more positive development in the situation of PTI founder Imran Khan, according to his spokesperson.

In a recent press conference, when asked whether the UN chief supported the group's recommendation to immediately release the PTI founder, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “It’s a recommendation from an independent panel. We want to see the current political situation, the current situation of Mr. Khan, evolve in a much more positive way.”

Imran Khan is currently serving his sentence in the Iddat case at Adiala Jail. Meanwhile, his sentences in two Toshakhana cases were suspended, and the Islamabad High Court acquitted him in the cipher case.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which investigates cases of deprivation of liberty by governments, declared on Monday that the charges against Imran were “without legal basis” and politically motivated to exclude him from politics.

The panel suggested that the appropriate remedy would be to release and compensate the former prime minister.

This marked the second international disapproval of the government’s actions against PTI and its founder within a week, following a US resolution urging Pakistan to thoroughly investigate alleged irregularities in the February 8 elections.

On Tuesday, the government and its allies rejected the UN working group's recommendations regarding Imran's detention, labeling them as a conspiracy against the institutions.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar dismissed the working group's recommendations, which are legally non-binding, saying that the former premier’s detention was an “internal matter.”

Tarar said that courts took legal action against the PTI founder based on the Constitution and existing laws.

“The PTI founder is entitled to all rights under the Constitution and laws, as well as international principles,” Tarar said, adding that the ex-premier is currently in jail as a convicted prisoner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Prisoner Jail Law Minister February Islamabad High Court All From Government Toshakhana

Recent Stories

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

56 minutes ago
 60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

56 minutes ago
 ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent busi ..

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..

56 minutes ago
 Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Ja ..

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

56 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

56 minutes ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

60 minutes ago
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West ..

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

55 minutes ago
 Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

60 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

1 hour ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

1 hour ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan