Imran Khan is currently serving his sentence in the Iddat case at Adiala Jail. Meanwhile, his sentences in two Toshakhana cases were suspended, and the Islamabad High Court acquitted him in the cipher case.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wished to see a more positive development in the situation of PTI founder Imran Khan, according to his spokesperson.

In a recent press conference, when asked whether the UN chief supported the group's recommendation to immediately release the PTI founder, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “It’s a recommendation from an independent panel. We want to see the current political situation, the current situation of Mr. Khan, evolve in a much more positive way.”

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which investigates cases of deprivation of liberty by governments, declared on Monday that the charges against Imran were “without legal basis” and politically motivated to exclude him from politics.

The panel suggested that the appropriate remedy would be to release and compensate the former prime minister.

This marked the second international disapproval of the government’s actions against PTI and its founder within a week, following a US resolution urging Pakistan to thoroughly investigate alleged irregularities in the February 8 elections.

On Tuesday, the government and its allies rejected the UN working group's recommendations regarding Imran's detention, labeling them as a conspiracy against the institutions.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar dismissed the working group's recommendations, which are legally non-binding, saying that the former premier’s detention was an “internal matter.”

Tarar said that courts took legal action against the PTI founder based on the Constitution and existing laws.

“The PTI founder is entitled to all rights under the Constitution and laws, as well as international principles,” Tarar said, adding that the ex-premier is currently in jail as a convicted prisoner.