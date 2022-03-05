UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

Antonio Guterres says Houses of worship should be havens, not targets, and condoled to those who have lost loved ones, and expressed his solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

New York (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the blast inside a mosque in Peshawar.

Taking to Twitter, Antonio Guterres said Houses of worship should be havens, not targets.

He condoled to those who have lost loved ones, and expressed his solidarity with the people of Pakistan. President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is alert and shall remain alert to defeat all designs of the enemy. President Alvi took Twitter and said Pakistan Navy holds our head high. Arif Alvi said despite meagre resources it continues its vigilance of our shores and puts to shame all intruders.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the anti-Pakistan forces are trying to halt economic activities in the country, urging the nation to forge unity to defeat the enemy designs.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Peshawar bomb blast is a great tragedy. Replying to a question, he said no organization has claimed responsibility of the terrorist incident. The Interior Minister said it is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because the incident is still being investigated.