UN Secretary General Expresses Concern About Restrictions In Occupied Kashmir

UN Secretary General expresses concern about restrictions in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and appealed for restraint.

In a statement received here, Spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric said the Secretary General has been following the situation in occupied Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint.

He said the Secretary General called on all parties to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spokesperson said the Secretary-General is also concerned over reports of restrictions in occupied Kashmir, which could exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.

Stephane Dujarric said the position of United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the world body and applicable Security Council resolutions.

He said the Secretary-General also recalled the 1972 Simla Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

