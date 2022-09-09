UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Meets FM Bilawal Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

UN Secretary-General meets FM Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Friday met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here and discussed the flood situation across the country.

During the meeting, they discussed magnitude of the destruction caused by the flash floods as well as the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On his arrival at the Foreign Office, the foreign minister received the UN chief who is on two-day solidarity visit to Pakistan as the country suffered through massive flash floods affecting around 33 million people.

Prior to meeting the foreign minister, the UN chief also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also visited the National Flood Response Coordination Center where he was given details about the flood-caused losses to lives and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Flood Visit Million

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

36 minutes ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

59 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

4 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.