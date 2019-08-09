UN secretary general statement on Kashmir diplomatic victory of Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the statement of United Nations Secretary General on Kashmir was endorsement of Pakistan's stance that Kashmir is a disputed territory which could only be resolved under UN Security Council resolutions.

In a tweet she welcomed the statement which she said was diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

She said the statement of UN secretary general was manifestation of trust of UN and international community in the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance was that for realization of Kashmiris demand for right to self determination as per their aspirations, he would go any extent.