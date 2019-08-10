UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Statement On Kashmir Issue, An Endorsement Of Pakistan Stance: Pakistan Permanent Envoy To UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:52 PM

UN Secretary general statement on Kashmir issue, an endorsement of Pakistan stance: Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said UN secretary general statement on Kashmir issue is endorsement of Pakistan stance

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said UN secretary general statement on Kashmir issue is endorsement of Pakistan stance.She said this while talking to media men here.

She held international community is also deeply concerned over India's illegal and unconstitutional steps in Occupied Kashmir.Dr Maleeha Lodhi said UN Secretary General has stressed on finding a solution to Kashmir issue under UN charter."We are informing OIC member countries about prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Several countries have backed Pakistan stand point", she remarked.Later she met Chief of UN peace establishment and political affairs department.

