UN Secretary General to reach Pakistan today (Sunday) on five-day visit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres will reach Pakistan today (Sunday) on five-day long visit.According to spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Antonio Guterres will attend international conference related to Afghan refugees organized in Islamabad and will deliver key note address in the general conference.

UN Secretary General will also hold meetings with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President Dr Arif Alvi.Besides all he will also meet with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members Parliament.Antonio Guterres will be apprised of Pakistan's view point on Kashmir.FO said that participation of Antonio Guterres in the international conference on Afghan refugees is recognition of Pakistan generously hosting Afghan refugees.

