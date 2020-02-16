UrduPoint.com
UN Sectary General Prioritizing To Climate Change During Ongoing Visit: Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Sunday said United Nations (UN) Sectary General Antonio Guterres was on so important visit to Pakistan and held his first meeting on Climate Change by prioritizing the issue.

Talking to ptv, he said the UN Sectary General hailed Pakistan's efforts in overcoming the Climate Change and said that Antonio Guterres was keen to contribute his services in resolving the issue.

"We are trying to sort out Climate Change matter through nature as tremendous projects including billion tree plantations had been kicked off in the country in that regard," he added.

He said Pakistan as most affected country from Climate Change was making efforts and tracing out solutions to root out the issue constantly. He urged the world to acknowledge the Pakistan's sincere efforts and hold partnership with it.

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan would include Climate Change subject in educational curriculum in future.

