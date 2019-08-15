UN Security Council to Address Kashmir Crisis Early on Friday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting to discuss the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir early on Friday in the wake of India's decision to remove the region's special status, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Poland [the president of the UNSC for August] scheduled closed consultations on Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning," the source said.

On Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that China had requested to hold a closed meeting of the UN Security Council to address the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Under the Indian government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

The move prompted the protests from Pakistan that disputes the larger Kashmir region, which India's Jammu and Kashmir is part of. On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter, addressed to the Security Council President, Joanna Wronecka, requested to convene the consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing human rights violations allegedly committed by the Indian authorities before and following the decision to revoke the special status of the region and threats to international peace and security this action might pose.