UN Seeks $332Mln to Provide Aid to Pakistanis in Need in 2021 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The UN Humanitarian Response Plan launched on Wednesday seeks $332 million to address a wide range of needs for the most vulnerable population in Pakistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Plan calls for $332 million for a range of activities, including food security, livelihood assistance, Primary health services, support for women's health and education, as well as shelter for displaced people," Dujarric said.

The UN plan, launched together with the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to reach 4.3 million people faced with climate disasters and the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the plan seeks to support some of the 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in the country with protection, health, education and livelihood items.