UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed territory

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan was amongst the thirty two member states who abstained from voting on the Resolution on Ukraine at the 11th Emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

New York: (UrduPoint/Pakistan At the Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine, Pakistan has said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and not an integral part of India.

Exercising Right of Reply during the General Assembly Session First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN Jawad Ajmal said India continues to perpetrate a factually incorrect position on this forum year after year.

Jawad Ajmal said the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people has been recognized and promised to them by the UN Security Council for over seven decades through its resolutions. India has prevented the Kashmiris, through force and fraud, from exercising the right.

The First Secretary said India has imprisoned the entire Kashmiri leadership, illegally detained thousands of Kashmiri youth including women and children, put down protests violently and burnt down entire neighborhoods and villages.

At the 11th Emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Pakistan was amongst the thirty two member states who abstained from voting on the Resolution on Ukraine.

Explaining the reason to abstention, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan fully supports the resolution's call for respect for the principles of sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force but regretted that these principles have not been universally applied and respected.