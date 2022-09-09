UN SG to be briefed on havoc wreaked by floods: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his to Pakistan visit will be briefed on the havoc wreaked by the floods.

In a tweet, she said he will also visit flood affected areas. His visit will help in further mobilising international support for Pakistani flood victims.

She said she would like to extend a warm welcome to UN Secretary General