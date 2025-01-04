Open Menu

UN Should Come Forward To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Barrister Sultan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri people have been rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the past seven decades to achieve their inalienable right, the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the international community.

"Kashmiris consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as an indivisible unity", he said, adding that it was high time that world community in particular the united nations must come forward in a big way to help resolve the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, issued here on the occasion of right to self determination day being observed on both sides of the LoC, the President said that the Kashmiri people have made unprecedented sacrificing to liberate their mother land from the clutches of Indian imperialism and achieve their fundamental rights.

Referring to Kashmiris' commitment to the noble cause of freedom, he said, "The people of Indian occupied Kashmir have proven that they would rather die than surrender".

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression, India has miserably failed to break Kashmiris' political will and their passion for freedom", the president remarked.

The president reiterated his call for implementation of the UN resolutions to seek lasting solution to the lingering dispute, which he said was the root cause of unrest and bloodshed in the region.

