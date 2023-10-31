UN should take concrete steps for lasting solution of Palestine & Kashmir issues: Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani Tuesday called on the United Nations (UN) to take concrete steps for the lasting solution of Palestine and Kashmir issues as it was impossible to establish peace in the world without solving the two problems.

During a meeting with a parliamentary delegation, led by President of the Rwandan Senate Dr Kalinda Francois Xavier, he said, "No human being in the world can remain silent on the atrocities and human rights violations that are happening in Palestine.

The Senate chairman emphasized the universal nature of the issue. "The cruelty and brutality going on in Palestine is not related to any religion; it is cruelty to humanity," he said, , according to a news release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Sadiq Sanjrani also stressed the importance of the Kashmir issue, stating, "The occupied Kashmir issue is a core issue of Pakistan," and called for its resolution in line with the UN resolutions. He advocated for the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

He urged the United Nations to adopt a common plan of action for immediate solutions to the two problems. He expressed the belief that negotiations were the solution to the problems and urged the UN to facilitate talks for resolving the issues.

In a show of Pakistan's commitment to international cooperation and diplomacy, he noted, "Wherever there is a problem of humanity in the world, Pakistan definitely raises its voice."

The Senate chairman advocated for peace and harmony through parliamentary diplomacy. He stressed the importance of collective efforts in removing obstacles to development and promoting regional peace, stating, "We have to step up collective efforts to remove obstacles and promote regional peace and harmony using parliamentary diplomacy."

Sadiq Sanjrani warmly welcomed the Rwandan delegation and expressed Pakistan's strong dedication to nurturing its bilateral relationship with Rwanda.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Rwanda, and we are pleased to witness the development of pleasant relations between our two countries."

He announced the allocation of six scholarships for engineering and medical students from Rwanda, emphasizing the global recognition of Pakistan's education in the fields.

Sadiq Sanjrani reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening relations with African countries, suggesting that trade and investment could be promoted through the exchange of delegations in the business and investment sectors. He also recognized the enduring patience and unity demonstrated by African nations in resolving their disputes.

He highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in vital sectors such as agriculture, food security, and human resource development, all of which could be harnessed for mutual benefit.

In the pursuit of bolstering trade and investment, the Senate chairman stressed the need for fostering closer relations between businessmen from both countries. The meeting underscored the importance of parliamentary contacts, diplomacy, and the exchange of delegations to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Pakistan's commitment to Africa was also outlined, with Chairman Senate mentioning a special strategy for support and coordination with African countries. He emphasized the "Look Africa" policy as a beacon for opening new avenues of cooperation, fostering better relations, and promoting trade cooperation.

Sadiq Sanjrani underlined that Pakistan had taken a significant step to strengthen its relations by establishing embassy in Rwanda, marking a historic milestone in the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He hoped that Rwanda would also establish its embassy in Pakistan, facilitating opportunities for businessmen, investors, and people of both countries." He emphasized the role of parliaments in regional peace and development, affirming that "Parliaments have a heavy responsibility for peace and development in the region."

Dr. Kalinda François Xavier expressed gratitude to the Senate chairman for the warm welcome and hospitality in Pakistan.

He recognized Pakistan's significance in the region and expressed readiness to cooperate in trade, investment, and other areas.

He emphasized the importance of institutional cooperation and highlighted the growing relations between Pakistan and Rwanda.

The Senate chairman also highlighted the efforts of Pakistan's Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in organizing effective training programmes for parliamentarians worldwide and extended an offer to arrange training programmes for Rwandan parliamentarians.

Sadiq Sanjrani concluded the meeting by stating, "Today, a new chapter of friendship between Pakistan and Rwanda is opening. The Government of Pakistan and the Senate of Pakistan are ready to have all kinds of good relations, cooperation, and working together."

The meeting was also attended by senators Dilawar Khan, Naseema Ehsan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Fida Muhammad and Bahrmand Khan Tangi, and Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan.

Following the meeting, the Rwandan delegation visited the Senate Museum, where they received a detailed briefing on the Upper House's procedures and business. The President of the Rwandan Senate also recorded his comments in the guests book.