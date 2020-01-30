UrduPoint.com
UN Silence Over Indian Aggression In Region Tantamount To Crime

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) ::Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India would have to revoke controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019 and it was also left with no other option but to resolve Kashmir issue.

Talking to various delegations led by PTI (South Africa) President Shamraiz Ahmed and Chief Minister Complaint Cell (Punjab) Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi here at the Governor House on Wednesday, he said resolution against Indian atrocities in Kashmir would be passed by the European Parliament on Thursday.

The Governor said silence of the United Nations (UN) and other organizations over Indian aggression in the region tantamount to crime.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had raised an effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims at all global forums due to which EP now echoed with voices for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for peace in true sense of the word as no country or region could advance without peace, and dream of peace would not realize with the existence of Narendra Modi and his fascist government in India.

Sarwar said extremist policies were deepening in India with every passing day and now fascist BJP people were hurling threats of demolishing mosques during election campaign in Delhi, which was a slap in the face of secular India.

He said there was no such precedent of human rights violations in the world being committed by India. He further said unfortunately, India had turned into a hell for its minority communities.

He said it was responsibility of the United Nations and other international organizations to take strict notice of Indian terrorism and extremism instead of becoming silent spectator.

"Kashmir issue will have to be settled down as per provisions of the United Nations resolutions today and not tomorrow," he concluded.

