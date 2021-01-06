UrduPoint.com
UN Silence Over Plight Of Indian Minorities Regrettable: Chaudhry Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:01 AM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar has said that the absolute silence of the international bodies, including the United Nations (UN), on the predicament of minorities in India was unfortunate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar has said that the absolute silence of the international bodies, including the United Nations (UN), on the predicament of minorities in India was unfortunate.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate birth anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobin Singh at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the Day of Right to Self-Determination of Kashmiris reminds us that the international powers had badly failed to implement its agenda of peace, justice and protection of human rights as envisaged in the charter of the UN, adding that Kashmir issue needs immediate attention of the world.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar urged the world to declare India a terrorist state without fail, adding that India stands in stark violations of the principles of humanity, love and peace as it has been butchering the hapless Kashmiris for more than seven decades in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the killer of minorities and Kashmiris living in India, adding that the UN should declare Modi a terrorist.

Sarwar said the world powers must ensure protection of lives and property of Kashmiris and Indian minorities and help them gain right to self-determination as per the statute of the UN.

On minorities in Pakistan, he said minorities enjoy religious freedom and all rights are given to the minorities of Pakistan, adding that minorities have been given quota in jobs in the country while 2 percent quota in jobs in the Punjab Higher education Department has also been allocated.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also announced to name a forest near Head Baloki after founder of the Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Gee.

PTI MNA Shehnila Ruth, MPA Sardar Mahindra Pall Singh and members of the Sikh community attended the ceremony.

