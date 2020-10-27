UrduPoint.com
UN Strongly Condemns Attack On Students In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:34 PM

United Nations (UN) in Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on students in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :United Nations (UN) in Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on students in Peshawar.

The United Nations family in Pakistan stands together with all in Pakistan in shock and grief after the heinous attack today on the Jamia Zubairia Madrassah in Peshawar where children also take classes, said a press release.

"We are appalled by this attack on children while they were in a place of prayer and learning", adding that we express our profound condolences and sympathy to the families of all those who lost their lives or were injured in this heartless attack. Our thoughts today are with the victims and their families.

