UN summit agreement to protect biodiversity historic: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the agreement to protect a third of the planet by 2030 reached at the COP15 United Nations Biodiversity Summit was truly nothing short of being historic.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the agreement to protect a third of the planet by 2030 reached at the COP15 United Nations Biodiversity Summit was truly nothing short of being historic.

The prime minister, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said, "Protecting our biodiversity is key to putting nature on a path to recovery. It reflects humanity's collective resolve to protect Mother Earth."