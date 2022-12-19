UrduPoint.com

UN Summit Agreement To Protect Biodiversity Historic: PM

December 19, 2022

UN summit agreement to protect biodiversity historic: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the agreement to protect a third of the planet by 2030 reached at the COP15 United Nations Biodiversity Summit was truly nothing short of being historic.

The prime minister, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said, "Protecting our biodiversity is key to putting nature on a path to recovery. It reflects humanity's collective resolve to protect Mother Earth."

