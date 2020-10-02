UN Summit aims to highlight crisis facing humanity from degradation of biodiversity: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday highlighted that United Nations Summit 2020 on biodiversity aimed at the crisis being faced by humanity from the paced degradation of biodiversity.

In a tweet ,SAPM said it was geared towards providing an opportunity for heads of state and government from all five continents and other leaders to raise ambition for the development of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework to be adopted at the 15th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2021.

He lauded Prime Minister's Imran Khan, the way he put agenda on the forum and it was fortune to plan next 10 years for the enhancement of forestation programme.

