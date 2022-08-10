UN supporting relief efforts in flood-it Pakistan: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) ::The U.N. team in Pakistan is stepping up its response efforts to assist millions of people impacted by the devastating flooding, following the authorities' recent official request for assistance, a UN Spokesman said Tuesday.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Julien Harneis, who is leading the efforts, visited the flooded areas last week and met with officials and affected people, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question by APP at the regular noon briefing in New York.

In addition to the UN's rapid needs assessment, he said, the World food Programme (WFP) is providing cash to affected communities, along with mother and child nutrition projects, while the World Health Organization (WHO) is providing medicines, mosquito nets and blankets.

For its part, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has distributed over 6,000 dignity kits and 500 new-born baby kits, while the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has sent 500 tents, along with tarpaulins, blankets and buckets to support 70 affected refugee families, the spokesman said.

Also, he said, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has distributed maternal and neonatal supplies.

For its part, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working with authorities to assess needs and provide veterinary supplies, he added.

