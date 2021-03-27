UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Ensure Women Access To Exercise Their Rights In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

UN to ensure women access to exercise their rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations (UN) Women in Pakistan's mission to ensure women and girls have better access to and ability to exercise their rights in Pakistan, said a report issued by UN women .

According to report UN Women will support the government of Pakistan and its partners to ensure that disadvantaged women and girls are not left behind, under 5-year plan which would be complete by the end of 2022.

As" we witness a building momentum across the world and in Pakistan calling to end discrimination, while creating an enabling and lasting environment in which women and girls can realise their full potential, this 5-year (2018-2022) .

A safe environment where women and girls can live a life free from violence in private and public spaces, and survivors are able to access quality essential services.

Gender responsive plans, policies and systems of governance are in place with institutions being more accessible to and delivering equally for women and girls.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Women From Government

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

2 hours ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

2 hours ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

2 hours ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

2 hours ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.