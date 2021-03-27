UN to ensure women access to exercise their rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations (UN) Women in Pakistan's mission to ensure women and girls have better access to and ability to exercise their rights in Pakistan, said a report issued by UN women .

According to report UN Women will support the government of Pakistan and its partners to ensure that disadvantaged women and girls are not left behind, under 5-year plan which would be complete by the end of 2022.

As" we witness a building momentum across the world and in Pakistan calling to end discrimination, while creating an enabling and lasting environment in which women and girls can realise their full potential, this 5-year (2018-2022) .

A safe environment where women and girls can live a life free from violence in private and public spaces, and survivors are able to access quality essential services.

Gender responsive plans, policies and systems of governance are in place with institutions being more accessible to and delivering equally for women and girls.