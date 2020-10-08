UrduPoint.com
UN Told India Pushing TTP, JUA In Cross-border Terrorist Attacks Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:06 PM

Pakistan’s Diplomat Jehanzeb Khan says that Indian is involved in terrorism against its neighboring countries including Pakistan and depriving Kashmiries in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) of their right to self-determination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Pakistan said India used terrorism as an instrument of its coercive policies against every one of its neighbors, especially Pakistan and against its own Muslim population particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Pakistan said that the reign of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has done little to frustrate the indigenous and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.

These views were expressed by Pakistani diplomat Jehanzeb Khan in Pakistan’s right to reply at the Sixth Committee General Debate during 75th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Jehanzeb Khan said no amount of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters can ever take away the desire for freedom from the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The Pakistani diplomat said India is pushing the TTP and JUA in the cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistani military and civilian targets. Over the last decade, thousands of Pakistanis have been killed or injured as a result of these Indian-sponsored terrorist attacks.

He said India is financing and organizing secret mercenary terrorist organizations based outside our borders to conduct attacks in Pakistan to impede the implementation of the CPEC.

Jehanzeb Khan said India's Hindu supremacist organizations, especially the fascist RSS, has, for decades, preached the violent suppression of India's 180 million Muslims.

