UN Urged For Resolutions' Implementation On Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:23 PM

UN urged for resolutions' implementation on Kashmir

The United Nations (UN) should get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented as India had made lives of minorities in the valley miserable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The United Nations (UN) should get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented as India had made lives of minorities in the valley miserable.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) district Ameer, Rana Umer Daraz sated this while addressing a news conference at press club on Monday.

India has not been committing barbarities on the Muslims of IIOJK, but also on other minorities since long, he said adding that mum of UN on human rights violations in the held valley was much disheartening.

He said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIJOK) was part of Pakistan and our hearts throb with Kashmiri brethren.

Pakistan will continue to support them morally and JI would hold a rally on Kashmir Solidarity day (Feb 5) to divert the attention of the world community towards Kashmir, JI leader informed.

Prof Iftikhar Khan and other JI leaders were present on the occasion.

