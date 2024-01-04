UN urged to fulfill long-promised right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of the Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash Thursday called upon the United Nations (UN) to uphold its commitment to the right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

Highlighting the persistent oppressive actions by India, Naqash, in a statement received here Thursday on eve of Right of Self Determination Day, lamented the UN's failure to intervene effectively which facilitated Indian to subject Kashmiris to atrocities and displacement over the years.

Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control observe the day to remind the United Nations for early implementation of its January 5, 1949 resolutions for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Naqash condemned what he described as India's expansionist agenda, stating that it not only threatens the stability of South Asia but also poses a risk to global peace. He underscored the importance of resolving the Kashmir conflict in accordance with UN resolutions to avert a perilous situation in the region.

Pointing to the grim reality faced by Kashmiris, Naqash outlined the mental and physical disabilities inflicted upon the population, particularly affecting innocent children who are pushed into the quagmire of orphanhood. He urged the international community to recognize the gravity of the situation and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Despite India's unilateral actions, including the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Naqash emphasized that such measures hold no significance for the Kashmiris. He reiterated the Kashmiris unwavering demand for complete freedom from India, emphasizing that this goal aligns with UN agreements and the determined resolve of the Kashmiris.

He said, Kashmiris unequivocally reject any alternative or secondary options and asserted that only complete freedom, in accordance with UN resolutions, is acceptable.

He also reminded the global powers of the critical nature of the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on a just resolution of the conflict.