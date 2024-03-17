Open Menu

UN Urged To Grant Kashmiris Inalienable Right To Self-determination

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

UN urged to grant Kashmiris inalienable right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon United Nations to impress upon India to grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesperson condemning ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK termed it political terrorism by Indian government against freedom-loving organizations.

The spokesperson said deliberate attempt to suspend Kashmiri government employees from their jobs is a dangerous game plan to minimize role of Kashmiris in civil administration, according to KMS.

Terming it as a deep-rooted conspiracy against the Kashmiris, he said, “Settler-colonialism drive has been initiated under the garb of the newly introduced domicile law to replace the indigenous population with a new society of settlers.”

The people of occupied Kashmiri have been fighting for the right to self-determination for the past 76 years in the light of the United Nations resolutions and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

