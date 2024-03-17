UN Urged To Grant Kashmiris Inalienable Right To Self-determination
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon United Nations to impress upon India to grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.
In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesperson condemning ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK termed it political terrorism by Indian government against freedom-loving organizations.
The spokesperson said deliberate attempt to suspend Kashmiri government employees from their jobs is a dangerous game plan to minimize role of Kashmiris in civil administration, according to KMS.
Terming it as a deep-rooted conspiracy against the Kashmiris, he said, “Settler-colonialism drive has been initiated under the garb of the newly introduced domicile law to replace the indigenous population with a new society of settlers.”
The people of occupied Kashmiri have been fighting for the right to self-determination for the past 76 years in the light of the United Nations resolutions and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion at all costs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nomination papers scrutiny for Senate elections set for Tuesday8 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to complete distribution of Nighaban Ramazan Package before 10th Ramazan: Commissio ..18 minutes ago
-
Admin takes solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp18 minutes ago
-
De-siltation of 171 canals of DG Khan zone to start on Monday38 minutes ago
-
Illegal detention case: police officials booked under anti terrorism act47 minutes ago
-
31 schools to be upgraded in DG Khan city: Hanif Patafi47 minutes ago
-
HRCP's awareness campaign aims to recognize right to health by every segment of society48 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 1044.572 mln in eight months: MD WASA48 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah1 hour ago
-
Assistant Commissioner visits market as common man1 hour ago
-
President attends funeral prayers of Shaheed officers, resolves to wipe out terrorism2 hours ago
-
Renovation of Bahawalpur’s civil hospital underway2 hours ago