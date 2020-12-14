UrduPoint.com
UN Urged To Intervene For Kashmir Settlement

Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

UN urged to intervene for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has urged the United Nations and other world major powers to intervene for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

JKYSF spokesman Shafiq Ahmad strongly denounced the continued harassment, arrest and anti-Kashmir designs of Modi regime asking New Delhi to give up its oppressive policies towards Kashmir, and pave the way for settlement of the dispute in its historical perspective, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He reiterated to continue freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, a JKYSF delegation visited the grave of martyr Burhan Wani in Pulwama and paid tributes to him and other martyrs of Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

